Yankees' Aaron Judge: Three hits Wednesday
Judge went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.
Judge got the Yankees on the board in the fifth inning with a single that plated two, though he was only credited for one RBI due to Denard Span's misplay of the ball in left field. The 26-year-old continues to strikeout at a high clip (30.8 percent), but he's turning in another strong season with a .281/.397/.558 line to go along with 18 homers and 48 RBI.
