Yankees' Aaron Judge: Throws on field

Judge (wrist) threw on the field Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Things seem to be finally trending in the right direction for Judge, who's been out since late July after fracturing his right wrist. He hit on the field Monday and is now throwing as well. His timeline remains murky, as he's still reportedly feeling pain in the wrist, but he appears to be moving forward in his rehab regardless of the pain.

