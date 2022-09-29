Judge went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 8-3 victory over Toronto.

Judge made history in the top of the seventh inning as he crushed the eighth pitch of his at-bat against reliever Tim Mayza 117.4 mph to left field for his 61st home run of the season, tying Roger Maris' long-standing single season AL home run record. All eyes will be on Judge over the final week of the season as the Yankees have seven games left for the slugger to surpass Maris and set the AL record.