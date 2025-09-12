Judge went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and an additional run scored during the Yankees' 9-3 win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Judge kick-started the Yankees' offensive barrage with a solo home run off Tyler Holton in the first inning and followed that up with another solo shot in the third to give the Bronx Bombers a 4-1 lead. Judge's second homer was the 361st of his major-league career, which tied Yankee great Joe DiMaggio for fourth most in franchise history. Judge struggled at the plate after returning from an elbow strain in early August, but he has a 1.179 OPS with four solo home runs and 10 runs scored over his last 10 games