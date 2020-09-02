Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated Tuesday that the team does not have a timetable for when Judge (calf) will resume baseball activities but added that the slugger is feeling "pretty well," Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Judge was placed on the 10-day IL on Aug. 28 with a three-week return estimate, so he's unlikely to return prior to the final two weeks of the season. Even if the slugger continues to feel good as he recovers, the Yankees aren't going to push his return to the lineup since the calf problem is a recurring issue that didn't go away after 11 days of rest the first time around. The hope in the organization is likely for Judge to come back in time to shake off any rust and be a healthy contributor for a potential postseason run.