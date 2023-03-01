Yankees manager Aaron Boone told ESPN that Judge is likely to play left field soon, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

"Sometime, probably next week," Boone said. Judge has primarily played in right field with some center for the Yankees, but the outfielder is going to see some time in left with Giancarlo Stanton patrolling right -- an area that would require Stanton to cover less ground. Judge has only played in left field as a professional in 2016 when he was Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but it shouldn't be a major adjustment for the slugger.