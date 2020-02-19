Play

Yankees' Aaron Judge: To hit again soon

Judge (shoulder) will return to swinging within the next couple days, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The news contradicts previous reports which suggested that Judge wouldn't swing a bat for a full week. The outfielder's start to camp has been delayed while he receives maintenance for a sore shoulder, but his readiness for Opening Day doesn't appear to be at risk.

More News
Our Latest Stories