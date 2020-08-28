Judge (calf) is heading back to the injured list, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
General manager Brian Cashman told fans on a Zoom call Thursday that the team will have to give Judge twice as long as the first time he was on the IL. He missed 11 days the first time around, so he may only return with a week left in the season, if he is able to return at all. There were reports the last time he was on the IL that he was feeling 100 percent, but this Grade 1 calf strain is clearly something that he has trouble playing through.