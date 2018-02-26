Judge (shoulder) is scheduled to make his spring training debut Wednesday game against the Tigers, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Judge is set to make his Grapefruit League debut after being held out for the first week of the spring season in an attempt to ease him back into action following arthroscopic shoulder surgery in November. The 25-year-old has been taking batting practice with no issues for around a week now and should have no trouble getting up to speed with his teammates.