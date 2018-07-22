Yankees' Aaron Judge: Triple short of cycle

Judge went 3-for-4 with a single, a double and a solo homer Saturday against the Mets.

The homer, Judge's 26th of the year, was a seventh-inning solo shot off Tim Peterson. He's on pace for 43 homers, not quite the 52-homer output he produced last season, but still an excellent number. He's been able to maintain a solid .286 batting average on top of that despite a 30.6 percent strikeout rate.

