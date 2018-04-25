Judge went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and one RBI against the Twins on Tuesday.

Judge continued his prolific production to start the season, hitting his seventh home run of the season in the seventh inning. He has shown improvement with his strikeout rate early in his second full major-league season -- the only major flaw in his hitting profile last season. He is locked in as a top-tier contributor in four traditional rotisserie categories and shows no signs of slowing down.