Yankees' Aaron Judge: Two doubles Saturday

Judge went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Saturday's 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Judge now has a modest five-game hitting streak, and is 8-for-18 with four doubles in that stretch. The 26-year-old now has a .283/.399/.574 slash line with 18 home runs and 89 strikeouts in 244 at-bats this season.