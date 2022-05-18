Judge went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and three RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Orioles.

Judge doubled and drove in DJ Lemahieu in the first inning before launching two solo homers and adding a single later in the contest. The outfielder now has a league-leading 14 homers this season, five of which have come in the last week. Judge is batting .345 with eight long balls, 17 RBI, 14 runs and a stolen base over 55 at-bats in the month of May. The 30-year-old is having a monster start to the season and has compiled a .315 batting average and .692 slugging percentage over 130 at-bats, both of which are career bests.