Yankees' Aaron Judge: Two weeks from rehab assignment

Judge (oblique) could begin a rehab assignment in two weeks, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Judge has been out with an oblique strain since late April. The Yankees have mentioned their upcoming series against the Red Sox in London (which begins June 29) as a target return date. If he does indeed begin a rehab assignment two weeks from Saturday, he would have slightly less than a week to appear in rehab games before flying to England.

