Judge (calf) underwent an MRI on Thursday and could return to the injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge reaggravated his calf injury Wednesday and was forced to exit the second game of the doubleheader. The results of his MRI aren't yet known, but manager Aaron Boone confirmed that he reaggravated the same injury that he dealt with earlier in the season. Judge returned from the injured list Tuesday, but Boone said that he could require another stay on the IL.