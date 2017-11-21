Yankees' Aaron Judge: Undergoes surgery
Judge underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder Monday to remove loose-body and clean-up cartilage.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, and the good news is that Judge is expected to be ready prior to the start of spring training. The slugging outfielder dealt with some shoulder issues during the second half of last season, and while he tried to downplay the issue, it likely contributed to his drop-off in production after the All-Star break. He still posted an impressive .284/.422/.627 line with 52 homers, 114 RBI and nine stolen bases in 155 games for the Yankees. A fully healthy Judge should be poised for another big year at the plate in 2018.
