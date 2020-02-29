Yankees' Aaron Judge: Undergoing tests

Judge is undergoing tests on his sore shoulder and has no timetable for getting into Grapefruit League action, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Judge has been dealing with a shoulder issue since the start of camp. He was briefly shut down from hitting, and while he's since resumed taking indoor batting practice, the Yankees evidently aren't completely happy with his progress. A clearer picture of his timeline should emerge once the results of the tests are known.