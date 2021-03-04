Judge was hit in the lat and pulled from Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against Toronto, but he is fine, according to Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger.

Judge was drilled by a 96 mph fastball and immediately removed from the contest, but Yankees interim manager Carlos Mendoza indicated after the game that the slugger was pulled because he was slated for only two plate appearances regardless of the outcome. At this point, there appears to be no concern about Judge needing to miss any time. In his other plate appearance Wednesday, Judge lined out to right field.