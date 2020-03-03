Yankees' Aaron Judge: Unlikely to play Opening Day

Judge (shoulder) is unlikely to be ready to play by Opening Day, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Judge continues to go through tests on his sore shoulder, which have so far revealed no significant injuries. He's scheduled for two more tests Tuesday. The outfielder has been able to throw and hit, but the soreness persists while hitting. At this point, even if the tests continue to show no major injury, the team isn't optimistic that he can be properly built up to regular-season form by Opening Day. Just how long he's expected to be out past that date remains to be seen.