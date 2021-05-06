Judge struck out in all five of his plate appearances in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Astros.

The five strikeouts tied a career high for Judge, who stranded six runners on the night. Judge's struggles at the dish weren't enough to slow down the surging Yankees, who rolled to their fifth straight victory thanks largely to Giancarlo Stanton, who reached base four times and drove in four. The Yankees could look to give Judge a day off soon to clear his head, but fantasy managers shouldn't fret too much about his poor showing Wednesday.