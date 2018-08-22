Yankees' Aaron Judge: Well behind original timetable

Judge (wrist) is still not swinging a bat and isn't expected to return for another two or three weeks, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Judge was initially expected to return after three weeks, but he's already been out for longer than that and isn't close to returning. His new timetable has him returning six or seven weeks after breaking his wrist, which would put him on track to return sometime between Sept. 6 and Sept. 13.