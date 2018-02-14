Judge will take it easy during the first couple weeks of spring training after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder in November, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

The club is expectedly trying to be super cautious with their star outfielder in order to make sure that he's fully healthy heading into the beginning of the season. At this point, it's clear that Judge has recovered from the offseason surgery, but the Yankees don't want him to risk pushing it too hard during meaningless spring games.