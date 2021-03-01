Judge stated Sunday that he'll play in every other game at the start of spring training, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Judge is healthy entering Grapefruit League play, but it makes sense for New York to be cautious with the slugger given his rash of injuries over the past three seasons. As long as he's able to avoid injury, Judge is expected to slot in as the Yankees' starting right fielder and bat near the top of the team's batting order.