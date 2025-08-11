Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that he does not expect Judge to play the outfield during the team's series versus the Twins that runs through Wednesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Boone indicated Sunday that Judge should be ready to play the outfield soon, and while that presumably is still the case, it won't come early this week. Judge has been limited to designated hitter duty since returning from a flexor strain last week. Judge's inability to play the field has limited Giancarlo Stanton's playing time, although Stanton is getting a start in right field Monday.