Judge, who is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta, will start in right field for Game 2, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

The Yankees understandably don't want Judge to play in both games of the twin bill, after he was just activated from the injured list, but it's at least comforting to know he will be in there for the nightcap after he was absent from the Game 1 lineup. Mike Tauchman is starting in right field while Mike Ford is the designated hitter in the matinee.