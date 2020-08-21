Judge (calf) will return from the injured list when the Yankees play their next game, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The date of that next game remains to be seen, as the Yankees' weekend series against the Mets was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests for the Mets, but the possibility remains open that the pair could play a makeup game or two on their mutual off day Monday. Judge's calf strain was always considered minor, and he reportedly never wanted to head to the injured list, so it's no surprise to see that he's expected to be ready to go.