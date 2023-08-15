Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday on Jomboy Media's "Talkin' Yanks" podcast Tuesday that Judge won't require surgery on his right big toe.

Judge had indicated previously while he was still on the injured list that he might need offseason surgery to repair the ligament tear in his toe. However, it would appear that an operation isn't going to be necessary and the toe should heal on its own. Judge is sporting a .260/.456/.460 batting line with three home runs and five RBI in 16 games since returning from the IL.