Judge (neck) is not in the lineup for the Yankees' intrasquad game Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge showed up to camp healthy after recovering from a fractured rib that dated back to the end of last season, but he's been dealing with a stiff neck over the last few days. He was able to take batting practice Tuesday, a good sign for his Opening Day availability, but he'll wait at least one more day before returning to game action.