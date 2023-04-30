Judge (hip) will not return to the lineup for the Yankees for Sunday or Monday's games, but he could play Tuesday against the Guardians if he's not placed on the injured list, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Yankees are still waiting to make a decision on whether to place Judge on the injured list, but at the very least the reigning MVP will miss at least two more games while dealing with the strain at the top of his hip. New York would be able to backdate Judge's injured list stint by three days, so he would likely only miss a week if the Yankees deem that to be a necessary move.