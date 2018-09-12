Yankees' Aaron Judge: Won't require rehab assignment

Manager Aaron Boone said Judge (wrist) will not report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a rehab assignment, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone didn't rule out Judge potentially getting at-bats at the team's minor-league complex, though it's unclear when that would happen. The outfielder is trending in the right direction, as he took batting practice on the field for a third straight day Wednesday, while he resumed throwing Tuesday.