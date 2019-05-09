Yankees' Aaron Judge: Yet to resume baseball activities
Judge (oblique) has yet to resume baseball activities, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Judge remains limited to working in the weight room and doing range of motion activities as he slowly works his way back from a significant oblique strain. While the slugger has yet to resume baseball activities, manager Aaron Boone said he believes Judge is "making good improvements every day," per Hoch. That said, the skipper failed to offer an updated timeline for Judge's return.
