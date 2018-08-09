Yankees' Aaron Judge: Yet to resume swinging bat
Judge has yet to pick up a bat but ran the bases Thursday as he works to regain full range of motion in his right wrist, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Judge was expected to begin taking dry swings during the club's series in Chicago earlier this week but remains well behind the initial timetable of three weeks, even though that was fairly optimistic. It has now been two weeks since Judge landed on the disabled list, and at this rate, it looks increasingly likely that the outfielder may not return until September.
