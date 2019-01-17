Yankees' Adam Ottavino: Agrees to deal with Yankees
Ottavino agreed to a contract with the Yankees on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. According to Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com, the deal is worth $27 million over three years.
Ottavino joins an impressive relief corps in New York that already features the likes of Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances and Zach Britton, among others. The veteran right-hander should immediately slot into a high-leverage setup role after posting a shiny 2.43 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 13.0 K/9 across 77.2 innings of relief with the Rockies in 2018.
