Ottavino (2-1) allowed one run on no hits and two walks while striking out one over one inning as he was charged with the loss Friday against the Rays.

Ottavino has earned two wins in relief this season, but he picked up his first loss Friday. He came on in the eighth inning of a scoreless contest against the Rays and allowed two walks before giving up a go-ahead sacrifice fly that put him in line for the loss. Despite the blemish on his record, Ottavino has a 1.80 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over five innings in his first six relief appearances this year.