Yankees' Adam Ottavino: Charged with loss in relief
Ottavino (2-2) took the loss Thursday against the White Sox after recording just two outs. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two.
Ottavino came in the seventh inning with the score tied, 4-4. The bulk of his damage came in the form of a go-ahead home run to Leury Garcia which gave the White Sox the lead for good. While Ottavino has given up homers in consecutive appearances, he still owns a 1.80 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 38:20 K:BB.
