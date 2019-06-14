Ottavino (2-2) took the loss Thursday against the White Sox after recording just two outs. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two.

Ottavino came in the seventh inning with the score tied, 4-4. The bulk of his damage came in the form of a go-ahead home run to Leury Garcia which gave the White Sox the lead for good. While Ottavino has given up homers in consecutive appearances, he still owns a 1.80 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 38:20 K:BB.