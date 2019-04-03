Yankees' Adam Ottavino: Dominating early
Ottavino fired 1.1 innings in a scoreless relief appearance in the Yankees' 3-1 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday, striking out three with no walks.
The righty has been as advertised so far for his new team, as he has yet to concede a run or a hit in any of his four relief appearances, to go along with six strikeouts against two walks. Save opportunities don't figure to come by all that frequently with Arolodis Chapman the go-to option at closer, but Ottavino's devastating stuff and brilliant 112:36 K:BB over 77.2 innings last season with Colorado suggest he'll continue to post stellar ratios and rack up plenty of strikeouts.
