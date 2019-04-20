Yankees' Adam Ottavino: Gets third hold
Ottavino was credited with a hold in the Yankees' 6-2 Friday victory over the Royals, striking out one and walking one over one scoreless inning.
The right-hander continues to be virtually lights-out coming out of the bullpen for the Yankees so far, as he's conceded just one earned run and four hits over his 10 innings to leave him with a minuscule 0.90 ERA to go along with 15 strikeouts. He picked up his third hold of the season in this contest, and so far he looks like he'll provide excellent ratios and high strikeout totals this year, much like he did with Colorado last season.
