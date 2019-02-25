Ottavino threw a simulated game Monday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Instead of including Ottavino in the Grapefruit League pitching schedule, the Yankees have had him complete two simulated games to begin the spring. It's likely just part of a plan to open up more innings for some less-established arms rather than out of any concern about the health of Ottavino, who is already guaranteed a key setup role in a deep Yankees bullpen. Ottavino inked a three-year, $27 million pact with the club earlier in the winter after accruing a 2.43 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 13.0 K/9 in 75 appearances with the Rockies in 2018.

