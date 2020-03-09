Yankees' Adam Ottavino: Limiting walks in spring training
Ottavino recorded a strikeout over a perfect five-pitch fifth inning in Sunday's 1-0 exhibition win over the Braves.
Ottavino was about as economical as possible in his fourth outing of the spring, retiring two hitters on his first pitch of the at-bat and ringing up Adeiny Hechavarria on three strikes. The 34-year-old turned in a 1.90 ERA while serving as the Yankees' top setup man in his debut season with the team, but he struggled to keep runners off the bases due to an elevated 14.1 percent walk rate. He's shown much improved control so far in Grapefruit League play, posting a 5:1 K:BB in a four-inning sample.
