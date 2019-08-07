Yankees' Adam Ottavino: Nabs two-inning save
Ottavino worked around a base hit and struck out over two scoreless innings to earn the save Tuesday in the Yankees' 9-4 win over the Orioles.
Ottavino put the finishing touches on the Yankees' bullpen game, retiring six of the seven hitters he faced in efficient fashion. The save was Ottavino's first of the season, a byproduct of manager Aaron Boone's preference to deploy Aroldis Chapman as a traditional closer. Ottavino still ranks among the league leaders in holds with 23 and has brought value in 5x5 formats thanks to his 1.41 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 51 innings.
