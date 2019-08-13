Ottavino gave up one hit and struck out one through a scoreless 0.2 innings to record his second save in an 11-8 win over the Orioles on Monday.

Ottavino was called upon with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning, and even though he gave up a two-run single, he recovered to record the next two outs for his second save. Even though he gave up two runs in his last outing, Ottavino has his only two saves of the year within his last three outings. The 33-year-old has a 5-4 record with a 1.71 ERA through 56 appearances this season.