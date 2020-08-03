Ottavino (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless 1.1 innings while striking out two, earning the win Sunday versus the Red Sox.

Ottavino was called on to get the final out of the seventh inning and then handled a leadoff Xander Bogaerts double in the eighth without trouble. The Yankees rallied to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth, and Ottavino became the pitcher of record. The right-hander has pitched 3.2 scoreless innings to start 2020. Ottavino will likely continue to see late-inning usage even when regular closer Aroldis Chapman (illness) returns to action.