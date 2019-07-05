Ottavino retired two of the three batters he faced in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Rays, securing his 21st hold of the season in the process. He walked and struck out a batter in the 15-pitch appearance.

Ottavino is now tied with Houston's Ryan Pressly for the MLB holds lead. After inking a three-year, $27 million deal with the Yankees in January, Ottavino has been the setup ace the club envisioned in front of closer Aroldis Chapman. Though his 1.33 WHIP and 6.3 BB/9 suggest he could struggle to maintain a sub-2.00 ERA, Ottavino's high strikeout rate (12.7 K/9) and ability to keep the ball in the yard should translate to success more often than not.