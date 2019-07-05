Yankees' Adam Ottavino: Tied for MLB holds lead
Ottavino retired two of the three batters he faced in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Rays, securing his 21st hold of the season in the process. He walked and struck out a batter in the 15-pitch appearance.
Ottavino is now tied with Houston's Ryan Pressly for the MLB holds lead. After inking a three-year, $27 million deal with the Yankees in January, Ottavino has been the setup ace the club envisioned in front of closer Aroldis Chapman. Though his 1.33 WHIP and 6.3 BB/9 suggest he could struggle to maintain a sub-2.00 ERA, Ottavino's high strikeout rate (12.7 K/9) and ability to keep the ball in the yard should translate to success more often than not.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...