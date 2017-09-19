Yankees' Adam Warren: Aiming for long toss Tuesday
Warren (back) threw both Saturday and Sunday and is hoping to play long toss Tuesday, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.
Warren got through the weekend sessions without incident, and it appears as though he'll throw a full bullpen session Wednesday -- his first since landing on the disabled list -- if all goes well Tuesday.
