Yankees' Adam Warren: Available out of bullpen
Warren (ankle) is available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Though he wasn't inserted into the contest, manager Aaron Boone added that Warren was available during Tuesday's game as well. The 30-year-old reliever shouldn't face any limitations after getting struck in the ankle by a comebacker on Opening Day.
