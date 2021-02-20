Warren indicated that he is fully healthy heading into spring training, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Warren last pitched in 2019 as a member of the Padres, posting a 5.34 ERA over 28.2 innings. He underwent Tommy John surgery in September that year and has been working his way back since. Warren was among a group of Yankees pitchers who threw a bullpen session at the team's first workout Thursday, and he stated that his fastball is hitting the high-80s -- not far from the low-90s area he has settled into during the late stages of his career. Warren is in camp as a non-roster invitee, but he has a legitimate chance of making the Opening Day roster with a strong spring.