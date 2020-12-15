Warren (elbow) signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees on Tuesday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Warren underwent Tommy John surgery back in September of 2019 but is expected to be ready to go for the start of the upcoming season. The Yankees released him from a previous minor-league deal back in July but evidently are happy to keep him a part of the organization. The 33-year-old righty owns a career 3.53 ERA in 492.1 big-league innings, so he should have a good shot at a bullpen role if he can prove he's back to his pre-injury form.