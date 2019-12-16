Play

Warren (elbow) signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Warren returns to New York for his third stint with the Yankees' organization. There was a report from The Athletic that Warren underwent Tommy John surgery in September, but his contract includes incentives for making at least 30 appearances in the big-leagues, which would be impossible had he had the procedure, so it's possible that previous report was incorrect. He can opt out of the deal if he's not on a major-league roster on Aug. 28.

