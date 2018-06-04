Yankees' Adam Warren: Brought back from disabled list Monday
Warren (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Warren hasn't pitched since April 20 due to a back injury, but he's been cleared to return after getting through three scoreless innings in his final minor-league rehab appearance last week with no issues. He'll take the roster spot of Tommy Kahnle, who was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move. Prior to landing on the shelf, Warren compiled a 3.24 ERA and 11:4 K:BB across 8.1 innings of relief this season.
