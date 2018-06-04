Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Warren (back) could be activated ahead of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Warren was stellar Wednesday in his second rehab outing at Double-A Trenton, striking out three over three scoreless innings while yielding just one hit. Now that he has had a few days to recover from that elongated relief appearance, Warren looks ready to return from the DL, but it's possible the Yankees decide to wait on the transaction since the bullpen hasn't been overworked of late.