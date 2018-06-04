Yankees' Adam Warren: Could be activated Monday
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Warren (back) could be activated ahead of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Warren was stellar Wednesday in his second rehab outing at Double-A Trenton, striking out three over three scoreless innings while yielding just one hit. Now that he has had a few days to recover from that elongated relief appearance, Warren looks ready to return from the DL, but it's possible the Yankees decide to wait on the transaction since the bullpen hasn't been overworked of late.
More News
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Won't be activated over weekend•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Struggles in first rehab appearance•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Will throw off mound Monday•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Throwing off flat ground•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Will miss more than minimum time•
-
Yankees' Adam Warren: Lands on disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...